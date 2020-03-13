Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO SPREAD EAST ACROSS THE AREA TODAY, STARTING OFF WITH RAIN AS THE PRIMARY PRECIPTIATION TYPE, GRADUALLY SWITCHING OVER TO ALL SNOW LATER TODAY AND INTO THIS EVENING. SNOW IS EXPECTED TO COME TO AN END SATURDAY AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE FORECAST, THOUGH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE WEST OF HIGHWAY 281. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT TRAVEL FRIDAY EVENING INTO SATURDAY. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. THE STRONGEST SPEEDS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO THE DAY ON SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A WET SNOW, WHICH WILL MINIMIZE BLOWING AND DRIFTING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&