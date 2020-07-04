I read with interest Marylin Synek’s column “Title IX leveled field for female athletes” and Nathan Leach’s letter to the editor response. I would like to share my experiences of those early days of Title IX. I grew up in east-central Illinois and ran on our boys’ seventh-grade track team in 1974. I had always been good at sports and was accepted by my classmates.
Everything was fine until we went to our first meet, where the boys from the other teams, plus their coaches and parents, were extremely cruel, yelling and spitting at me and the boys tried to trip me when I ran. My experiences were written up in an award-winning newspaper article, but I was not ready for the publicity and additional cruel comments from townspeople I didn’t know.
Our town gradually added girls’ sports, first track followed by volleyball and basketball. Eventually we got uniforms. Girls who participated in sports, however, were assumed by many to be lesbian because this wasn’t normal behavior for girls. Many had to choose between athletics and traditional activities like the dance or spirit squad because of the stereotype that athletes weren’t feminine.
Some people came to our games because they thought it was funny to watch girls try to play ball, laughed at us more than they cheered, and called us terrible names. My sophomore year I finished fourth in what would now be the “all-class” two-mile run. The football coach told me that was “pretty fair for a little girl,” as though girls’ sports weren’t real sports.
It was a tremendous struggle not only to get to participate but to convince others that sport was something “normal” girls could do and do well.
Leach focuses on the challenges trans students face, some of which are similar to those faced by girls like me who were the first to participate in sports in their town. We experienced hatred from both peers and adults, and many of us were made to feel that there was something “wrong” with us. My parents supported me, but obviously scars remain.
Much of Synek’s column focuses on the camaraderie that goes along with sports. Why would anyone deny that of trans students? Some of the most important lessons from high school athletics are life skills that prepare students for adulthood. Trans students desperately want to be accepted, and being part of a team is a tremendously rewarding experience.
I teach anatomy and physiology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and am well aware of differences that will give genetically male individuals advantages over genetically female individuals in athletics. Trans girls and trans women need to be treated fairly and allowed to participate, but that shouldn’t come at the cost of discriminating against biologically female-at-birth women. We need to focus on finding solutions to promote inclusion of marginalized groups who already have experienced so much oppression and hostility. As Leach points out, trans students have families and those families need our support.