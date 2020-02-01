THE AUTHOR is a history professor and chair of the graduate program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Dec. 31 ended an old year and an old decade. The new year and the new decade have brought the challenges of change to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Keeping up in the world of higher education is an expensive and uncomfortable proposition. Perhaps it isn’t so much the fact of change, but the pace and breadth of that change that is the most striking.
The obvious manifestation of this change is in the new buildings emerging across campus. Our new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) building is nearing completion and will be open in fall 2020. This new structure will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and labs. The Plambeck Early Childhood Center that occupies space in our University Village opened in early November. Although less visible, but no less important, are the many renovations that are taking place within our existing buildings. Many classrooms have undergone significant rebuilding to take advantage of new technologies that allow faculty to adapt their teaching to better serve students who attend UNK.
Mortar and brick represent important change, but accelerated change comes in the number and delivery of programs we offer. In the last decade UNK has reached out beyond its traditional classrooms to offer both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the online space. This has allowed place-bound residents of Nebraska to attend college while working full time and receive a University of Nebraska degree. Our graduates have been able to take what they have learned and go on to achieve great things in their lives and enhance the lives of those around them.
We have students in our online programs from all around the country and the world. UNK is a truly global campus. As the men and women who graduate from our programs attest, it means something to have a UNK degree.
Last, we in the faculty are facing the necessity of change. New technologies and pedagogies are both a blessing and a curse. It is not always easy to learn how to adapt your teaching style with the new things that come. Old lecture-style classrooms are being replaced with “collaborative” classrooms where students learn in a project-based way. For some senior faculty like me this is both exciting and terrifying at the same moment. We also are in the middle of reviewing much of our curriculum trying to determine which courses our students should take to be as prepared as we can make them for an increasingly competitive and international workplace. So, dear reader, if you know any of us who work at UNK and we seem a bit “stressed out” these days, it is only because we are struggling with the constant but positive forces of change.
Doug Biggs, Kearney