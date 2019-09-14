Your presumption that vaccine science is settled — as stated in Wednesday’s guest opinion about California’s vaccine controversy — is both ignorant and shows your lack of scientific background. Science is never settled. That’s why it’s science.
At one time science insisted that the Earth was flat and you cured disease with leeches. We now know better. If vaccines are safe, then explain why we have a federally established and funded Vaccine Injury Court and why it has paid out $4.6 billion in awards since 2006.
While I agree that vaccines are important in places with poor sanitation and lack of access to medical care, you fail to mention that none of California’s measles cases occurred in any of the schools listed as dangerous because of a vaccine ratio below 95 percent. Not one case in any of those schools.
You also fail to mention that of the 67 cases on measles in this state 55 occurred in vaccinated individuals. The facts are at www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/measles.aspx.
State-mandated health care is both a violation of civil rights and a dangerous path to go down.
Do some actual research before spreading your misinformation. Just because you read an article doesn’t mean you understand the issue. Go to the CDC website, the department of public health websites and you ill see that your article is wrong in many places...
Jonathan Wright, Palm Springs, Calif.
