Your presence is needed. LB911, which would create the much-needed Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island, is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon. The hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. in Room 1507 of the state Capitol before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
We need to have as many supporters of LB911 present as possible. For those who will be attending the hearing and do not wish to testify, there will be a legislative sheet available for you to sign showing your support.
If you would like to submit a letter of support, but not testify, the letters must be submitted to the committee by 5 p.m. Wednesday. You can submit letters electronically to tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, and request that they be part of the record for LB911.
