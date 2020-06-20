There has been so much going on in the world, it feels overwhelming. I am grateful that technology is available during this challenging time that keeps us connected with our church family.
I lead an online Bible study that enables me to share fellowship with women in my congregation. It also has been a blessing to have options like YouTube to enable me to attend weekly church services virtually from home.
While I’m so looking forward to returning to church in person, I thank God for blessing us with technology that has helped keep us connected, especially to our church family.
Emily Hodge, Omaha