The Zebra Club’s pandemic party has ended. The midtown bar closed this week after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus. A bar that had flagrantly ignored social distancing rules, and where crowds of people had lined up without wearing masks, must now close for several days because the lack of caution resulted in spread of the infection.
“After weeks of operation with little social distancing, midtown Sacramento bar and grill the Zebra Club has temporarily closed following a customer’s positive coronavirus test,” reports The Sacramento Bee’s Benjy Egel.
Viewing the crowded interior of a bar, it might be easy to forget that COVID-19 infections are once again spiking in California. In fact, the danger may be even graver now than it was in mid-March when Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide shutdown. Infections and hospitalizations are surging in the state after weeks of reopening and major public protests. The state reported a record high of 7,149 new cases on Wednesday, smashing Tuesday’s record of 5,019. More than 190,000 Californians have become infected since the start of the pandemic, and 5,632 of them have died.
The Sacramento region has not been spared.
“Sacramento County disclosed 66 new cases in its most recent update, significantly fewer than the 131 infections reported Tuesday but still more than any day in May and the vast majority of April,” The Bee’s Michael McGough reported. “A total of 2,440 people across the county have been infected with the virus as of Wednesday. Approximately 822 of those infections can be considered active, with the county reporting 66 dead and 1,552 ‘likely recovered.’”
County officials think most of the infections are traceable to private gatherings like parties and family events, not bars and restaurants. But with the potentially deadly virus spreading, transmission of the coronavirus is possible anywhere that people gather in close proximity without masks.
The Zebra Club flouted the rules and found out the consequences. Its closure should serve as a wake-up call to bar owners and patrons alike. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
Bee, Sacramento, Calif.