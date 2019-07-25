Regarding the July 20 letter, “Climate crisis could mean more floods,” it’s not “could,” but “will” mean more floods and crop-killing droughts and heat waves. The really crazy thing about all this is we could prevent it and it wouldn’t have to cost us anything.
But if we don’t act now it will be too late.
We’ve waited until virtually the last minute. We now have only a decade left to avert “catastrophic” global warming, according to the National Academy of Sciences. And it’s an all-or-nothing deal. Half measures won’t mean anything.
If you’re skeptical about that, take a look at the first chapter of a new, highly readable book that’s an unlikely No. 1 New York Times best-seller, “Uninhabitable Earth.” You can find it by Googling “PBS.org Uninhabitable.”
It begins,“It is worse, much worse, than you think,” and proceeds to produce the scientific evidence to back up that statement. It shows the peer-reviewed data that reveals the projections of the IPCC have been much too optimistic and the goals of the Paris Climate Accord are totally inadequate (and they’re not even being met).
The only thing we can do as individuals is to vote for leaders who understand the existential threat of global warming and will enact serious federal legislation to deal with it in January 2021.
Fortunately, a rapid transition to solar and wind energy can be virtually free and have enormous economic rewards. A new, detailed version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan shows two-thirds of the money will come from private investment (Google vox.com Evergreen).
The rest of the cost will be massively offset by a $500 billion increase in U.S. annual GDP (IPCC) because scaling up clean energy will make it “effectively free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018) and create 8 million green jobs.
Pete Kuntz, Northglenn, Colo.