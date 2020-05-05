Even though many Nebraska workers have been asked to remain at home during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, that isn’t the case for many of our friends and neighbors who hold jobs in frontline positions. This includes health care workers, emergency response personnel and others who put themselves at risk daily on our behalf. Many of these workers have the added responsibility of ensuring their own children are being well-cared for while they work to reduce the impact of the pandemic in our own neighborhoods and communities.
That means our need for safe, clean, well-appointed child care programs is more urgent than ever — and right now, those programs need our help.
A recent, statewide survey of child care providers found these programs are in growing need of cleaning materials, diapers, formula and other supplies. Naturally, many Nebraska households are facing similar challenges. But for child care programs, the stakes are especially high. Doing our best to provide for the needs of young children in care also means doing our best for their parents and their child care providers.
In Buffalo County many of our child care providers need cleaning materials and supplies. Buffalo County Community Partners is leading the effort to meet these needs. Please consider making a financial donation to support our child care providers. Financial donations may be made at Buffalo County Community Partners’ website www.bcchp.org/donate select Donate Today: COVID-19. In the Additional Information section please select Children’s Basic Needs to designate your contribution to this effort.
If you are in need of a child care provider Nebraska’s new Child Care Referral Network website now is available to connect licensed child care providers with families in need of child care. https://www.nechildcarereferral.org/
Denise Zwiener
Executive Director
Buffalo County Community Partners