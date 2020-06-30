I do not understand the resistance and outright refusal to wear a mask in public. Health officials have repeatedly urged universal mask wearing to reduce transmissions of the coronavirus.
I wear my mask out of care, concern and respect for others doing my best to keep my droplets to myself. I have heard some say that a business “can’t tell me what to do.” To this I wonder, have you never seen the sign “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service?” These are public health and safety requirements with which we comply without argument. Mask wearing should be no different.
Why not wear a mask as your act of kindness today?
Julia Tye, Kearney