Most people do not give too much thought about where their meat comes from. I would like to shed some light on a serious situation. Do you think Americans have a right to know what is happening to the cattle industry? Do consumers have a right to know where their meat comes from? Would you write about something that would raise their interest and bring a big crisis to light?
Do you know what Country of Origin Labeling is?
In 2012, COOL was put in place. It put a label on meat informing where the meat was raised and processed. In 2015, it was repealed. This label gave American farmers and ranchers a fair market value for their product, allowing the consumer the information they need to make an informed choice about their meat source.
Americans buy beef in the store that is stamped “USDA.” All that means is that the meat was packaged in America. The meat in the stores could have been raised, sold, slaughtered and packaged in Canada, Mexico or Africa, brought into U.S. and than repackaged and stamped with USDA.
Consumers have no idea which meat is from the U.S. or foreign countries.
I am writing because you have a voice. We have tried to get our senators and representatives to fight for COOL, but to no avail. The National Cattleman’s Association, which is packer-led, is no friend to farmers and ranchers. Their pockets are deeper than ours and can easily buy off politicians. Our only hope is the voice of the people.
The cattle industry is the No. 1 agriculture producer in America.
Would you, for your family, buy beef raised in Canada, Mexico or Africa — where sanitary standards and quality feed are not emphasized? Wouldn’t you like to have the choice?
I hope I have raised your concern level. As we approach the elections, please find out what priority your candidate places on COOL. Are they really a friend to Nebraska ag?
LaNell Kumm, Wausa