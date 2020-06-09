The Executive Leadership Committee of Buffalo County Democrats is issuing the statement below on ending injustice and racism.
Dear Neighbors and Friends,
This is a devastating and heartbreaking time in our country. We stand with the black community in solidarity and we struggle to find the words to express the sadness we feel at the senseless death of another unarmed black citizen in the custody of the police. We see you and we hear you.
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Ezell Ford, Michelle Cusseaux, Tanisha Anderson, Natasha McKenna, Walter Scott, Bettie Jones, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Eric Reason, Brendon Glenn, Dominique Clayton, Alton Sterling, Kevin Hicks, Paul O’Neal, Willie Tillman, Anthony Ashford, Alonzo Smith, Mya Hall and so many others have lost their lives as victims of violence and racism.
Today, in our community and those of our fellow Americans, we are called to make a positive change. We all share a collective commitment to a society that must recognize that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We urge everyone in our community to recognize that while there has not been a killing in our community, there remains inequities even here, and refusal to acknowledge this is, whether consciously or subconsciously, a disservice to the most vulnerable in our community.
We have to work together to ask the hard questions and accept answers that may be difficult for many to accept. We must challenge our own conceptions of justice and equality at a deeper level than overt explicit acts of racism. We must challenge those who inflict physical, mental or emotional harm, and walk with those who have been affected on the road to healing.
This begins at home and in the classroom, in our backyards and in our churches, in our coffee shops and on our campuses. We must talk to our children and partners, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers. Our work is to challenge ourselves and our community who view this as a problem somewhere else that does not affect us.
Our role is to listen to the voices of our black neighbors and elevate their conversation without interjecting or imposing our preconceived opinions. We are, now more than ever, committed to listening, elevating and following in hopes that our community can be more accepting, affirming and inclusive. We must build on this hope to cultivate a culture of peace and empathy, free from oppression, discrimination and harm caused by racism. We are in this together, and together we can spread liberty and justice for all.
Buffalo County Democrats