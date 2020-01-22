As we all should be aware, Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Of course, the Trump administration did its best not to recognize this fact. However, others in this country, including my sister-in-law, did. Following is a conversation she had with my 9-year-old nephew.
My nephew learned about Martin Luther King Jr. today. He was super bummed at the end of the day to learn that he was shot.
Nephew: Why did you teach me about a man getting shot?
SIL: It is important to remember so we can learn from other people’s mistakes and make sure we don’t do the same thing.
SIL: Then my 9-year-old nephew said something that blew my mind.
Nephew: But mom, that’s what is happening to the Mexican skin people. They must live separately from the white skin people. I saw them on TV putting them in jail.
SIL: My heart sank. This little boy who only sees the world in black and white (no pun intended) can see what is happening in our country. And he can tell that it’s wrong!
Nephew: How come people don’t fight with their words instead of fists like Dr. King did?
SIL: Some people don’t have the words because they were never taught how to use their words. That’s why it’s important for you to go to school and learn. You can help teach people to use their words.
Nephew: Maybe some people just need a hug. That always helps me when I don’t have my words.
SIL: Life lessons being taught by a 9-year-old who cares enough to learn about history. Teach your children love. It always will win.
A special thanks to my sister-in-law and nephew for giving me permission to publish this. May a copy of this reach the desks of our president and his anti-immigrant adviser Stephen Miller.
Brad Ericson, Kearney