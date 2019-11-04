Sometimes, slow and steady wins the race. By being later to the game on dockless electric scooters, Lincoln will benefit from the hindsight of other cities — Omaha among them — as it crafts a pilot program. Rather than dealing with dozens of scooters dumped downtown in the dark of night, the city can and will have a say in how they’ll be used after being rented by a smartphone app.
City leaders are wise to proactively take the reins here. Accidents and bad experiences elsewhere have prompted calls for an outright ban on the devices in some cities, but a thoughtful rollout should prevent many of the complaints.
Based on members of the Journal Star editorial board’s experience in other cities with scooter programs, we’d like to offer a few points to consider:
Enforcement: It’s going to be difficult. Bikes and skateboards on downtown sidewalks, defying a longtime ban, may annoy Lincolnites. Scooters belong on streets, too, but somebody will have to coax riders off the sidewalks. Washington, D.C., tickets riders who violate the city’s rules, but the Lincoln Police Department should focus resources on more important matters.
Geofencing: Take advantage of its capabilities. Using the GPS function on smartphones required for scooter rental, Denver slows riders to 5 mph in busy regions, such as the 16th Street Mall and Union Station. This could be used on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, for instance.
Parking: Designate dropoff areas to avoid the clutter that’s plagued paths in other cities. Denver marks zones where scooters can be deposited, and geofencing can help in that regard.
Training. Restrictions on age are a no-brainer; some cities even require a brief training session before an initial ride. First-time users are the most likely to get injured. Avoiding danger to life and limb must be of the utmost importance - especially with Lincoln’s largest downtown attractions are close to each other.
Which yields our most radical suggestion: Idle scooter rentals on Husker football Saturdays.
Memorial Stadium is the state’s third-largest city for seven or eight days a year. With nearly 90,000 people in the stadium and countless thousands more tailgating nearby, scooters’ risks outweigh their rewards at a time when large crowds, alcohol and vehicles — with both two and four wheels — mix.
Lincoln would no doubt dwarf Omaha’s figures from the College World Series, when the average number of trips per day spiked from around 1,200 a day to more than 40,000 in all during the 10-day event.
If the deployment is done right, scooters could reduce downtown traffic congestion and emissions from vehicles sitting at red lights. That’s why Lincoln is right to pursue this pilot program at its own speed.
Starting too fast, as other cities can attest, can carry unintended consequences.
Lincoln Journal Star
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.