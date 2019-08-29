Hey, Loper faithful, as we “officially” begin a new journey together, I would like to take the opportunity to extend my sincere appreciation for your commitment to support Loper Athletics.
It is a privilege and honor to serve and care for 14 NCAA-sponsored collegiate sports in which our student-athletes compete. As you know, these programs teach crucial life lessons to our young men and women, such as conducting themselves with integrity, striving for excellence, overcoming adversity, making sacrifices and competing with a sense of pride while learning the value of teamwork and service to our institution and community.
Our administrative team, staff and coaches at the University of Nebraska at Kearney are committed to creating a challenging, supportive and nurturing environment where our student-athletes have the opportunity to excel in the classroom, on the scoreboard and in the community.
Furthermore, you can expect a standard of behavior that makes you proud. Expectations of our student-athletes and coaches will be evident in the high level of respect and sportsmanship of opposing teams, coaches, fans and officials when competing.
As we move forward together, the UNK Athletic Department is determined to create more energy, enthusiasm, loyalty, pride and school spirit for our family, friends and fans. Together, we look forward to celebrating the efforts of our student-athletes and coaches as they uphold and represent our Loper Faithful with style and class.
The anticipation of the 2019-20 season is upon us, which means our first home games in Loper Country are coming soon. I look forward to having you cheer us on.
Go Lopers!