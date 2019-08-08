I would just like to give my sincerest thanks to the couple who found my wallet in the middle of 39th Street in Kearney this past Sunday morning.
I really owe you a huge debt of gratitude. Unfortunately, I realized soon after you returned my wallet to me that I forgot to get your name, or even offer you some sort of repayment for your help.
Hopefully, you see this and are reassured that your good deed was greatly appreciated, and I’ll be sure to pass along your kindness if ever I should find someone in a similar situation in the future. Thanks again!
Mark Vrbicky, Kearney