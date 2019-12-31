My husband, Kyle, often falls asleep in his recliner. I’ll tell him to, “Come to bed,” but he knows what I really mean is, “Please let me fall asleep first and then you can climb into bed.”
I am a very light sleeper. I will toss and turn for 30 minutes, sometimes more, nearly every night. I can’t turn my brain off.
Am I brushing my toddler’s teeth enough? Are we saving enough money for our kids’ college education? What are we going to eat for lunch tomorrow? Ugh, we need milk. I forgot to send that note to my co-worker.
And on and on.
Does your brain keep you up at night too? If so, you totally get it.
But my husband often falls asleep in minutes.
He’ll fall asleep in the middle of a conversation. And, sometimes, that makes me want to throw a pillow at him. Especially when I’ve been trying to sleep for more than an hour. And when he starts to snore, I gently shake the bed to wake him up.
OK, maybe I’m not that gentle.
This is why he often sleeps in his recliner. I know. I feel bad for the guy.
I noticed something the other day.
“Hey, Kyle,” I asked him before I tucked myself into bed, “did you pull the covers back for yourself on your side of the bed?”
“Yes,” he replied.
“Did you do that so when you come into the room you don’t wake me up?”
“Yep,” he said, “then I can just get under the covers without much movement.”
And that is how I know I married up.
He sleeps on the recliner so I can fall asleep first.
He thinks about ways to make sure I don’t wake up.
I ponder throwing pillows at his head.
He’s a better spouse than me, although I’m not so bad myself.
We’ll celebrate 15 years of marriage this New Year’s Eve. It hasn’t been perfect. We bicker sometimes, but we love each other a lot. We’re good at that.
Mom told me marriage isn’t 50/50. Sometimes it’s 90/10. And sometimes, it takes a while for your spouse to return the favor.
I get that now.
“Respect each other’s wishes, compromise and stay committed,” she told me. Mom and dad just celebrated 52 years of marriage. She has a pretty good idea of how to make this marriage stuff work.
Year 15 is still very new in comparison, but I think we’re off to a good start. As long as I keep the pillows to myself.
Happy anniversary to the love of my life. I don’t deserve you, Kyle Means. You’re good to me. You’re patient with me. You love our kids so well (and they are obsessed with you) and your faith is inspiring.
I’m a very lucky girl.
