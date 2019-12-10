I am grateful to the Kearney Hub for offering a venue for local school patrons to voice their concerns as a free service to the community.
I am writing this letter in regard to the situation that has our school district so divided. I have been to three meetings of the Loup City School Board lately, and, it seems the superintendent and the school board think a $3.7 million addition to our schools is needed.
They want to build onto the high school-elementary building and abandon the K-2 building. They say they can do this without a vote of the public. What kind of democracy is that?
I noticed in our local newspaper they were giving tours of the K-2 school to convince the public that this is needed. Problem is the tours are not for everyone; they are by invitation only.
The second option is a $1.1 million remodeling of our 60-year-old K-2 building. I seriously doubt the remodel would cost that much. Even if it did cost that much, I was on the building committee when the new school was built several years ago, and I can tell you that the basic structure of the K-2 building probably is much better than the new high school.
It would be much less expensive and probably would be better than a new addition when completed. The board already has spent more than $87,000 on a new roof in 2017. Asphalt in front of the building that the children play on was redone at the cost of more than $37,000. They recarpeted two of the rooms in 2017 for $6,190. In 2019 they re-carpeted seven rooms for $18,454.
Why would they want to abandon a building that they have just invested almost $150,000 in the last two years?
My next question: Is any new building or remodeling necessary? Our enrollment has shown a slow but steady decline during the last several years. Our three kids and all of our grandchildren went through the K-2 building and I feel they got an excellent education, and we never noticed any problems with the K-2 building.
What I think is the most serious problem within our schools is the fact that our students now are at or near the bottom of our conference in aptitude tests. This is unacceptable. Buildings can’t correct this.
This new building may look good on a superintendent’s resume, but it will not improve our kids’ education.
Jerry Dethlefs, Rockville
