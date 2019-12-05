Everybody agrees education is important. It’s what makes this country great. However, there are many questions and concerns about an addition to a school without a vote from the community members, the burden placed on land owners, and Loup City School Board members’ responsibilities.
Talking to people, the most asked question is, how can they railroad $3.7 million through without a vote? The answer is in a handbook called Association for Governmental Leasing and Finance. On page 2, under “Advantages of Municipal Lease Financing,” statement to (1)” finance a variety of governmental projects without incurring a “debt” or an “indebtedness” that is subject to the voter approval and debt limitation requirements contained in most state constitutions or otherwise provided by statute.”
In other words, the Board of Education members and superintendent can spend $3.7 million on the school without a vote.
On the same page, a person can find a statement about financing facilities for which obtaining voter approval is extremely difficult or even impossible, such as public schools where older populations will not approve general obligation debt to pay for facilities. These older voters have lived through many hard times. They know what responsible financing is.
Land owners now are paying 70 percent of the school budget. Now, to do the proposed building, many of them will have to pay an extra $5,000-$25,000 or more property taxes per year for seven years.
Farmers are struggling from the flooding and low prices.
I wonder if retired schoolteachers, superintendents, car dealerships, renters, grocery store owners and people who have positive incomes were required to pay for this building, how many would say the addition is a need?
Is it necessary to move the 4-year-olds so Loup City can say there are more students to justify a new building?
Now the landowner has to pay for the new building, plus for more teachers and other associated costs. One is fairly assured the levy never will be lowered after the building is paid off. These higher taxes will drive more young people away.
School board members are elected to serve the public. If they don’t want to do the will of the people who elected them, I feel they should step aside.
Tina Treffer, Loup City
