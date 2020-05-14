May is Older Americans Month. The purpose of Older Americans Month is to recognize the contributions of older adults in our society. The theme for 2020’s Older Americans Month is “Make Your Mark.” According to the Administration on Community Living, “This year’s theme highlights the difference everyone can make in the lives of older adults, in support of caregivers and to strengthen communities.”
It is ironic this year’s theme emphasizes how we can make a difference. These are times not dissimilar to those our parents and grandparents experienced. They survived wars, made do through the depression and overcame polio and measles. History views them heroically. Why? They would not surrender their magnanimous spirit of humanity. Differences were laid aside, and the peril of the time was faced together. Each one found a way to help another.
Now is our time to make a difference. Older people may need help with groceries, medicine or their lawn. Dropping off a care package or making a phone call may seem trifling, but these things are significant. Deeds like these remind our older adults that they are important and valued.
Communities are coming together and have been strengthened because of the pandemic. Individuals are donating their time to help others, donating food, donating masks and performing random acts of kindness. It is incredible.
I encourage you to reach out to help an older person. Now is an opportunity to “Make Your Mark.”
Rod Horsley, Kearney