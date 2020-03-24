Whether we like it or not, we are a global society. What happens in other parts of the world soon comes to us. Many of us have had opportunities to travel to places unknown to previous generations. This can result in many illnesses affecting all of us.
The definition of a pandemic is an epidemic that is widespread. An epidemic is an illness that spreads rapidly and extensively among many individuals in an area.
Public health guidelines have been in place for many years to address a pandemic. There are measured mitigation responses cited from the Centers for Disease Control for categories of none to minimal, minimal to moderate and substantial illness. It is only with substantial illness that recommendations consider limiting community movement.
Yes, COVID-19 is an unknown RNA structure to our immune system. Overwhelmingly, though illness has been reported to be mild in most people, those with compromised immune systems always should be cautious in their outside contacts. At the same time, those in your community that you always spend time with should pose little threat of disease transmission.
I appreciate that our leaders’ hearts want to protect us from this novel illness. At the same time, we cannot control the uncontrollable. Especially, without factoring in the very real costs of suspicion, fear, panic, economic chaos and social isolation.
Let’s enact a measured response based on categories of confirmed cases. This may require some special precautions in certain areas without the widespread one- size-fits-all response currently in place. As a former public health nurse, this seems the reasonable course to take going forward.
Marsha J. Carlson, RN, BSN, Kearney