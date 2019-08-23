With many surveys showing multiple Democratic hopefuls leading President Donald Trump in hypothetical 2020 ballot tests, Democrats should feel confident they can deny the incumbent president a second term. But many don’t.
In spite of the huge field, the Democratic race is muddled because of questions about Joe Biden’s campaign skills, the progressive agendas of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the difficulty in finding a nominee who can appeal to a variety of constituencies, from the party’s base to suburban swing voters to possibly even working-class white women.
If Biden continues to stumble and his candidacy ultimately implodes, pragmatists will need to find a new standard-bearer. At the moment, there is no obvious alternative.
Sanders and Warren both are so far left that many question whether they can win suburban voters generally and college-educated voters in particular. Warren has potentially broader general election appeal than Sanders — at least she has never embraced socialism. But she certainly isn’t a pragmatist, given her attitudes toward business and her support for “Medicare for All,” the Green New Deal and canceling student debt. While Warren has moved up in the polls, Sanders’ candidacy, which looks weaker now than it did four years ago, limits her ability to unite populist progressives.
California Sen. Kamala Harris would seem to be an obvious alternative should Biden implode, but her performance in the second debate and her shifting position(s) on Medicare/health care raise questions about her candidacy. So far, she seems unwilling to position herself as a pragmatic progressive, even though that would likely benefit her.
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has had his moments in the early going, but he remains stuck in the mid-single digits in national polls and his youth and questionable appeal to minority voters limit his prospects.
The rest of the Democratic field has an even longer road to travel. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar aren’t ready for prime time. All of this leads to an obvious question: As late as it is in the election cycle, is there still time for someone with proven broad appeal to enter the race?
If you are a Democratic strategist, you would want someone smart, thoughtful and knowledgeable. Someone with Washington, D.C., experience, but not someone who is seen as “too Washington.” You would look for someone personable, charismatic and relatable. And, of course, the ideal candidate wouldn’t have a lot of political baggage, thereby keeping the focus on Trump.
Finally, thinking about the primaries and the general election electorate, you’d want someone who can energize the Democratic base and appeal to suburban swing voters, particularly white women (and men) with a college degree. If he or she also could win some white, working-class voters, particularly women, that would be icing on the cake. Add up those qualities, and one name jumps out: Michelle Obama.
If the Democrats are fortunate, they’ll find that the president is so weak next year that almost any nominee with a “D” behind his or her name will win. Admittedly, the idea that Michelle Obama would change her mind and seek the Democratic nomination is ridiculous, especially late in the contest. It’s absurd. It can’t happen. In fact, it’s about as ridiculous and absurd as Donald Trump running for president and winning.