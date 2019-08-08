Among our region’s providers of health-giving immunizations is Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
Mid provides back-to-school clinics and regular Monday clinics to see that the increasing numbers of children and young adults who need vaccinations are receiving them.
If your child is due for shots, remember that Mid schedules its regular immunization clinics in Kearney on the second and fourth Mondays of every month. Clinics are scheduled in Lexington on the first and third Mondays. Additionally, Mid provides an immunization clinic in Holdrege on the fourth Thursday.
Youths must be between the ages of 2 months and 18 years to qualify for vaccine clinics for children. The patient also must meet one of the following eligibility criteria: 1) Enrolled in Medicaid; 2) Uninsured; 3) American Indian or native of Alaska; 4) Underinsured. Has insurance that does not pay for vaccines.
Many of the same qualifications apply to Mid’s clinics for adults. Participants must be age 19 or older and be underinsured or uninsured. Vaccines for adults include Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, MMR, diphtheria-tetanus, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), varicella, and flu shots, which will be coming soon.
If you believe your family might qualify for Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Immunization Program, you can contact Mid at 308-865-5675 or visit its website: communityactionmidne.com.
Prevention is the best medicine.