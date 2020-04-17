I reviewed a special time in my life this week by turning the pages of Wilcox Eagle annuals for 1972-73 and 1973-74, my high school junior and senior years. We were really something then in our long hair, platform shoes and bell-bottom and wide-cuffed pants.
We believed better times were ahead as the Watergate crisis and Vietnam War were ending. The 12 guys could plan for a future without the military draft hanging over their heads. Careers for the five girls remained limited by gender, but we had many more options than our moms had at age 18.
We had a lot of fun growing up together, especially the six of us who met at the kindergarten room door as 5-year-olds and graduated together 13 years later — Mike Gardels, Tom Lynch, Neal Woollen, Carol Jean (Meyer) Harms and the Potter twins, my sister Lisa Parish and me.
There were field trips, class plays, prom, speech, area band competitions and a trip to Rapid City, S.D., FFA (boys only then), pep club and Fort Kearny Conference sports. We were in the spotlight on a tiny stage for a brief time because small town activities center around the school and churches.
As adults, we broke some promises made in yearbook messages to always stay in touch. But because we spent so much time together as kids, it still feels like a family reunion when our paths cross, especially for the K-12 six.
So Saturday’s news that the class of ’74 had lost Mike Gardels, a Wilcox farmer and Angus beef producer, hit me like a punch in the stomach.
“Many will miss his booming voice and sense of humor,” his obituary says. “He was always ready with a joke and generally felt like he was the funniest guy around.” That’s the guy I knew.
Lisa summed it up best by texting, “He is one of the good guys.”
Mike accepted me as a tomboy and sports fan when those things still weren’t considered to be a “girl” thing. In elementary school, he was one of the boys who let me join touch football and basketball games on the playground, although I never thought they passed me the ball enough.
Title IX, which gave girls more equal access to school activities, was implemented too late for me to play girls basketball in high school.
I did shoot baskets in the gym during lunchtime. One day, school counselor and fellow jokester Bill Eidam bet Mike that I could beat him in a free-throw shooting contest — two sets of five. Mike hit three in both rounds. I had two in the first round and then sank the last five to win 7-6.
Mr. Eidam laughed and Mike, an all-conference and all-tournament center, was a gracious loser.
While Mike later made jokes about our competition, another boy in my class pestered me for a second shootout with him. I declined because I had nothing to gain, win or lose.
As I left a Wilcox event at sunset a few autumns ago, I saw silhouettes of a combine and grain cart moving toward me in a field north of town. The western sky behind them turned more orange as I parked and stood along Highway 44 to take photos.
Someone told me the Gardels family — Mike and younger brothers Kirk and Brad — farmed that field. I decided to confirm that with Mike when I saw him a few months later at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“I knew it was you. I could see you standing on the side of the road,” Mike said with a big smile. “So, I radioed Brad in the tractor (pulling the grain cart) and told him I was moving the combine auger over now so Lori can get a better picture.”
That photo means a lot to me because I know Mike had a role in making it better.
Now, there is greater meaning in the message he wrote in my 1972-73 Wilcox Eagle yearbook after it arrived from the printer early in our 1973-74 senior year.
“Good luck to the other half of the Potter twin combo. You’re a good kid and don’t ever forget that. Whenever I want to find out who’s batting what or who was the leading ball carrier in 1948, I’ll just ask the greatest sports fan I know, that’s a girl. Don’t forget me when you get famous like I know you will.” It’s signed, “The distinguished Mike Gardels.”
He didn’t get the famous part right and “distinguished” also was an embellishment. But I’ll never forget “one of the good guys.”