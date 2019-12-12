I would like to clarify one statement from my earlier letter to the editor stating that all of the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is removed from medical marijuana. This is not accurate. A certain level of THC is required because it is the chemical that carries the beneficial CBD to the brain, which is why the federal government set a maximum of .3 percent THC content when they approved hemp.
I am finding that for many, when the word “marijuana” is mentioned, a shield goes up immediately and they refuse to even listen to the facts. It is vitally important that everyone understand that recreational marijuana and medical marijuana are two entirely different things.
The seeds used to grow medical marijuana are seeds that contain lower levels of THC. I would like to provide some reference material so that Nebraska residents can educate themselves on the difference, as well as some video links showing the results of CBD treatment. Medical marijuana also has been shown to kill cancer cells.
Feel free to contact Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana on Facebook for a listing of the various county groups, or https://www.nebraskamarijuana.org/ if you would like to sign the petition or need additional information.
Other online resources include:
Video of a 2-year-old girl with epilepsy who was given CBD oil when all other treatments failed — https://www.youtube.com/watch?vLmlpoX5EGU0.
Video of a young boy with the most extreme form of epilepsy — https://www.youtube.com/watch?vVMpWKzukg94.
Video of a man with Parkinson’s before and after CBD — https://www.youtube.com/watch?vUDzdlXJnCso.
It makes no sense to me to throw out the whole plant and ignore the possibilities for health benefits simply because of an irrational fear of something we don’t understand. Marijuana is another God-given resource that we are ignoring to the detriment of many. Below is a link from a doctor in Florida that provides an extensive history of the plant and its usage in the United States, as well as an explanation of the differences between medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. It has been used for many, many generations, dating all the way back to the early Egyptians.
Sixty peer-reviewed studies on the pros and cons of medical marijuana are reviewed at https://medicalmarijuana.procon.org/peer-reviewed-studies-on-medical-marijuana/.
Judy Green, Plainview
