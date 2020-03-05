Dear Keithan, it’s your third birthday, so as your mother I want to share a special message. They say it’s different raising boys. I chose not to believe them. “How hard can it be?” I thought to myself.
I know what it’s like to raise girls — your two older sisters, Ella, 11, and Grace, 9. I assumed your early years would be the same.
That was ignorant, of course, as your sisters aren’t the same. Why would I expect you to be anything but your own unique, wonderful self?
And you are. You’re so wonderful. You’re so busy. And you’re so strong for a such small dude.
Although the word “small” varies on who you ask.
“Is he in school?” the kind lady at Target asked me. She was asking about you, of course, because, my Keithan, you look like you’re 5.
“Oh, nope,” I told her, “he’s about to turn 3.”
“Age 3? But he’s so big!” she exclaimed.
We better get used to that reaction and this typical response.
“Oh, yes, his dad is tall,” I told her.
“He’ll probably play basketball,” she responded.
I smiled and moved the conversation along.
I’m going to tell you this right now, so there’s no questions later. I realize you’re going to be a tall dude. Your dad is very tall. I’m not. Even if I somehow shorten that height average, people will ask you for years if you want to play basketball.
If you do? Great. We will love it. If you don’t? Great. We will love it. We don’t care what you do, as long as you love it, too.
Although you do seem to enjoy sports. Music, too!
Oh, my sweet guy, I love to hear you sing at night when we talk before bed. You belt out all of the classics: Frank Sinatra, Firehouse, Journey, ’90s love ballads. Your dad says I need to get you off of the sappy love songs, but I’ll let him do that. I can’t help it that you have incredible taste in music. I’ll introduce you to classic country next.
You’re potty training, which is good, since it looks like my 5-year-old is still in diapers. You’ve been rocking your Ryan’s Mystery Playdate undies lately, although you had a few mishaps in the tub this week.
I’ll spare you the details, son, but it wasn’t pretty.
You have more energy than a puppy getting ready for his walk.
You have more energy than a group of 20 high school girls, preparing for a dance competition.
You have more energy than a group of vultures, spotting prey.
You have more energy than your mom after three cups of coffee.
You get the picture.
You like to move. You like to run. And you like to fall. Hard. You currently have three scrapes on your face and a few bruises on your legs. All mishaps from playing with every ounce of spunk God gave you.
And you use that energy to give the best bear hugs.
You give kisses and hold my hand when we cross the street. And the way you say, “I love you, Mama,” it absolutely melts my heart into a tiny little puddle.
Use that when you’re older. I have a feeling it will get you out of trouble.
And your laugh, my goodness. Your giggles need to be bottled and sold for instant happiness.
Oh, my Keithan, you are such a gift. Yes, you are most definitely different from your sisters, which makes it all such a grand adventure.
It is an honor to be your mama. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you.