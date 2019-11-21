The slogan that surprised and dumbfounded a lot of Nebraskans a little more than a year ago — “Nebraska: Honestly, It’s Not for Everyone” — appears to be doing its job, and that’s good news for the state’s tourism industry, which annually accounts for $3.4 billion in business and more than 40,000 jobs.
In Kearney/Buffalo County, tourism employs 1,400 people and generates more than $86 million in direct travel spending and $7.2 million in state and local tax revenues from tourism expenditures. Those revenues are used to promote tourism. In fact, state and local lodging tax revenues paid for the “It’s Not for Everyone” campaign, which departed from Nebraska’s prior approach of targeting Nebraskans for in-state vacations and trips, and instead aimed to boost interest among residents of other states curious to learn more about visiting Nebraska.
John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said during a presentation to the Rotary Club in Grand Island earlier this week that when they started spending tourism money out of the state, “We got people to start paying attention to us.”
Nebraska had ranked 50th among states people were most likely to visit, so our state’s tourism department needed to attempt something radical to climb out of the cellar.
“We had to find a way to get out of that,” Ricks said. “We produced a campaign that, from the get-go, we knew was going to be disruptive. We had to do something that was a little bit different for attention because people told us that Nebraska was not on their vacation list. They would not go to a website to learn anything about us. So we had to shake it up a bit.”
The “It’s Not for Everyone” campaign went viral. Comedians were poking fun at the new slogan, and even naysayers in Nebraska had to admit that their state’s tourism leader was right. Suddenly, Nebraska was on Americans’ radar. They were talking about us.
Ricks said the campaign appears to be successful because statewide collections of lodging taxes have increased. That means more visitors are staying at our state’s hotels and motels, and they’re likely spending money at restaurants and attractions in Nebraska.
Finally, people are adding Nebraska to their lists of places to visit.
Ricks has been in advertising and marketing most of his adult life, and he’s learned some valuable lessons.
“My mentor taught me that people don’t go to places that they are not aware of, and people were not aware of us,” he said. “They don’t go to places where they were not invited, and we were not inviting people.”
What’s the takeaway? Regardless of what they’re saying, in the marketing world it’s always better when people are talking about you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.