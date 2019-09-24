Like many Nebraskans, I enjoy hunting and fishing, and these activities have instilled in me an enduring love for the outdoors. There’s no better way to take in the beauty of Nebraska, whether it’s on a turkey hunt in the Pine Ridge or spending a quiet evening fishing at a community pond. Hunting and fishing are relaxing ways to unplug from the workweek, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends and family.
While hunting and fishing, I have met Nebraskans from throughout the state, all bound together by appreciation of our state’s natural resources.
On Saturday, Nebraska will join the nation in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day. This is an important day across the United States, but it has special significance in Nebraska. Hunting and fishing are important elements of our rich outdoor heritage. Families have hunted and fished together for generations.
Outdoorsmen and women are drawn to our state because of its plentiful wildlife, picturesque open spaces and well-kept parks. We have mule deer and whitetails, along with such an abundance of upland game that Nebraska has been called the mixed-bag capital of the Great Plains. Our lakes have outstanding stocks of fish.
Hunting and fishing are a significant economic force in our state. Each year, they contribute more than $1 billion to our state’s economy, or about 1 percent of our state’s economic output. Hunters and anglers from all across Nebraska, and throughout the nation, travel to this beautiful state in pursuit of a wide variety of game, fish and outdoor recreation opportunities. They purchase fuel, enjoy meals, hire guides, stay at hotels and motels, and shop at other local businesses.
Proceeds from the purchases of hunting and fishing permits and stamps in our state are reinvested in growing the population of wildlife in Nebraska. Hunting and fishing permit and stamp sales are used to conserve and restore habitat for these species, which in turn benefits songbirds, pollinators and many other plant and wildlife species as well.
Nebraska’s traditional commitment to hunting and fishing flows from our agricultural heritage. To a large extent, Nebraska’s generous landowners are responsible for our state’s desirability as a destination for sportsmen and women. Hundreds of landowners across the state have opened more than 325,000 acres of their own property to walk-in access for hunting, fishing and trapping through the Open Fields and Waters program. If you’re invited to hunt on private land, make sure you thank the landowner who hosted you.
I’m doing my best to pass the tradition down to my son, Roscoe. We’ve hunted turkey and pheasants together, and we’ve enjoyed seeing our state’s natural beauty on these trips. For his part, Roscoe has introduced his friends to fishing. Inviting family and friends on a hunting or fishing expedition is the best way to pass on these treasured Nebraska traditions to future generations.
This fall, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has developed a program to thank hunters who take the time to introduce hunting to a new or novice hunter. The Take ’Em Hunting program encourages hunters to introduce, or reintroduce, someone to hunting, take a photo of their experience, and upload that photo to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website. Anyone who submits a photo will be entered to win great prizes, including the grand prize, a camo John Deere crossover utility vehicle from Plains Equipment Group.
