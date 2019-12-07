If my niece Meghan Breitzmann and her husband Paul vow to never again drive across Nebraska this time of year, I couldn’t blame them. On Nov. 23, they locked their suburban Cleveland home and set out for a 2,000-mile drive to a Thanksgiving family reunion at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colo. They’d planned it for months, especially since their children Isaac, 11, Elise, 8, and Edith, 5, had no school Thanksgiving week.
Sure, it’s late November, they said, but so what?
The sun beamed down as they headed west. Wide-eyed at the enormous prairie, they spent a night with me in Kearney, but as weather reports from Colorado grew ominous, they took off earlier than planned and skipped lunch at Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse in Paxton to beat the snow. As they drove into Denver, falling snow obliterated their first glimpse of the Rockies, but they arrived at a relative’s house there ahead of the storm.
The next day, snow pounded Denver, but the rest of Meghan’s family managed to fly into Denver safely. On Wednesday afternoon, about 40 relatives all snaked up snowy mountain roads to Estes Park.
For two glorious days, they went sledding and hiking and snowshoeing. Friday night, the snow started again.
Snow was still coming down Saturday morning (Nov. 30) when Paul and Meghan began their 2,000-mile trip home. They planned to do it in two days because the kids had school Monday.
From Estes Park, they wiggled their way east on Highway 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon, but when they reached I-76, it was closed by snow. A policeman was parked at the freeway ramp telling people to turn around. “People were angry and he was losing patience,” Meghan said. “He kept yelling, ‘Go back to Denver! You can’t cut through town!’”
They had no choice but to turn around. They managed to limp down to Denver on slick rural roads through the snow. From Denver, they started east on I-70.
The snow stopped, but now they faced a vicious enemy, wind. As Paul fought to control the car across eastern Colorado, he saw two flipped-over semis. He gripped the steering wheel so hard he was afraid to turn his head for fear he’d lose control.
By the time they reached the Kansas border, it was dark. They’d been on the road for nine hours, but they’d gone just 300 miles. They had hoped to make 1,000 miles that day.
He was worn out, so Meghan took the wheel.
It as 6:30 p.m. when they got to Colby, Kan., just 53 miles into the Sunflower State. They were exhausted. They hadn’t had supper. The kids were whining, but Paul was determined to continue 400 miles to Kansas City that night.
Meanwhile, ignorant of their troubles, I sent a cheery text asking how their trip was going. Meghan texted back: “Terrible. We just got to Colby.”
I texted back like an anxious mother: “Get a hot meal and find a motel. You can’t fight Mother Nature.”
A short time later, following a lousy supper in a truck stop in Oakley, Kan., Meghan called me. “Can you put us up for the night?” she asked. They were three hours southwest of Kearney, but from Kearney, they could get on I-80 and drive directly home. “Of course,” I said.
As I made up their beds, I didn’t realize I-80 was closed from Lexington all the way through Wyoming. Fortunately, they were on two-lane roads to the south and east.
At 10:30 p.m. they limped into my house, but hot tea, honey and warm beds revived them. The wind howled all night. They were on the road again before 8 Sunday morning.
Rain and wind pounded them all the way home. “We couldn’t decide if we should keep driving, but the kids were doing well, and we just wanted to be home,” Meghan said. After 16 grueling hours, Paul pulled into their Shaker Heights driveway at 2 a.m.
They loved the reunion and Estes Park. They loved Kearney, too. They want to come back. But not in late November.
