We don’t allow our government to violate our right of illegal searches, so in my opinion, why do we allow the Walmart Corp., to do illegal searches of your cart of the items you now own?
In my opinion even a visual check of the cart while looking at your receipt is violating your rights. We have brave men and women serving our country to protect our constitutional rights, so why don’t we stand up for our rights being violated by Walmart?
If they want to see your receipt and look into your cart, I feel and encourage everyone to demand their money back and shop elsewhere, or come back later to get what you need. There are other good stores where you can shop.
There is no reason for a double checkout. Walmart shouldn’t treat honest people like criminals without a good cause. Stand up for your rights.
Lyle Page, Eustis