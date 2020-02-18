Captain’s Log. Winter 2020. Day 579. OK, it’a more like day 65, but I’m certain it’s been longer than that. I made my 9-year-old take out the trash today. Mostly because she needs to learn about responsibility and hard work and dedication to a job well done. Also, because it’s too cold outside and I don’t want to freeze. She’s young. Her body can handle it better than mine. Although I’ve been eating so much cheese to deal with the cold, I have an extra layer of warmth forming.
I heard her shout “Wow, It’s cold. How did the pioneer people survive?” as she ran inside.
We’re all asking ourselves the same thing.
It was 12 degrees today. That’s an improvement over the day before, when it hovered around minus-1 degree. I haven’t seen negative 1 since my high school math days.
The oldest child was diagnosed with Influenza A. She’s miserable. Yes, Mom, we did get the flu shot. We’re thankful that modern medicine can keep her temperature stable and Popsicles can soothe her throat.
School was closed most of the week, which meant the kids were home most of the week. Our house is one giant cesspool of germs. Neighbors should avoid coming over, unless they have a casserole or baked goods. I’ll always take baked goods. Especially if it’s topped with cheese.
I woke up and went to bed wearing the same thing. Twice. I’m starting to think showering is only necessary in the summer. Leg shaving is definitely only necessary in the summer. Husband is thrilled about this.
I eat cheese for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Sometimes I’ll throw it in soup or on a cracker. Kids are starting to wonder if we have our own cow.
The children are so bored, even electronics aren’t interesting to them. They want to run outside for fresh air, but they can’t because the fresh air will freeze their eyelashes.
A chocolate egg brought tears to my eyes today. Really. An egg, with chocolate and sugar and processed food dyes people tell me I shouldn’t consume (but I do anyway). Jelly beans and candied bunnies and chocolate eggs in our retail stores mean warmer temperatures have to be coming soon. Sure, it’s just another way to take our hard-earned money. But if that means I’m one day closer to 70 degrees, I’ll spend that cash.
We’re all starting to wonder if spring will ever arrive. The groundhog says it’s coming soon, but we all know he is a liar. The forecast was calling for warmer temperatures, and we’re crossing our fingers and toes that somehow, it’s true.
Check back later.
But seriously, how did the pioneer people do this?