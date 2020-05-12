Norris ‘Norrie’ Rankin, my scoutmaster to the National Boy Scout Jamboree in 1969, has passed away. He was loved by all in families, communities and schools where he taught.
I am sitting here in Big Sky, Mont., at a home we purchased 12 years ago. Like all of you, I’m with my family staying close and thinking back on my friendship with Rankin.
I know most of you know him so much better than me, but he left an incredible impression on my life. I’m sure yours, also.
It was 51 years ago this past July. I was a happy kid of 13 and had worked for a year selling Katydids candies door to door. I sold enough to save $350. That was the cost of attending the National Jamboree in Farragut State Park south of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Seven thousand of us Boy Scouts stayed in Camp E.K. Fretwell. The year was 1969.
We left from North Platte in a chartered bus, and, wow, were we excited.
Camping out as much as possible, I think our first night was in the basement of a church in Helena, Mont. We camped near St. Mary’s Lake in Glacier National Park. I remember Rex Pilger (I think that was his name) making all of us take a bath in the lake with soap and water because there were bear attacks that summer in Glacier. We tried to soap up, but the water was so cold. I don’t think anyone washed away the morning smells of breakfast. I stayed awake all night thinking of all the bacon I’d eaten that day.
We toured Virginia City, Mont., where Rankin gave us each a dollar in dimes to play all the mechanical antique music boxes. Man, that was so cool! We toured a working sawmill and the Anaconda Copper Mines near Butte, and went down into the Grand Coulee Dam. We spent one night 10 years to the day at Earth Quake Lake (Hebken Lake) where a 7.5-magnitude earthquake had killed 22 campers in 1959. I stayed awake that night, too!
It was the trip of a lifetime, and all the while we were shepherded by Scoutmaster Rankin and a few other good men.
The National Jamboree was amazing: swimming in Lake Pend Oreille and seeing Up With People and hearing 1936 Olympic sprinter Jesse Owens speak. Owens was the famous black American who made Adolf Hitler angry by outperforming the “master race” Germans in the 1936 Olympics. These were highlights of the Jamboree, which was one of the biggest events of our lifetimes.
On July 20, 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first man to step on the moon.
Walter Cronkite announced it. With transistor radios glued to our heads, 35,000 Boy Scouts all screamed their patriotic hearts out. I still get chills thinking about that.
I made lifelong friends like Scott Furrow and met a lifelong friend and “brother,” Brian Schrack in Kearney that fall. Brian also attended the jamboree and stayed at the camp next door.
I was so lucky to be in a talent contest there and as some of you know, I’ve been playing in talent contests all my life.
Through all of this I remember how cool Rankin was. I remember his integrity, and his firm, but fair, way of guiding us. He had a sense of humor and sense of leadership.
It was a trip that I remember like it was yesterday.
I always will remember Rankin for the kind gentleman he was. I’m sure his influence pulled my brothers, Chuck and Tom, and me, up to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Rest well, sir, and know that you and your family will be a loving memory in our hearts forever.