Congratulations to the Kearney community on winning the battle to locate the new Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in your hometown.
Have you been to the home at all or have you been there since the grand opening?
The majority of the current staff came along from Grand Island and is commuting. Because of the shortage of staff, they are working shifts of 12 hours and more and are giving up their days off.
As you have read, veterans needing to move into this beautiful new facility cannot because of the lack of staff. Furthermore, nurses are serving as cooks. I joke that they hand out pills and pancakes at the same time.
I digress. As someone who has a relative at the home, I question Kearney’s commitment. When the home was in Grand Island, there were constant volunteer groups reading to the veterans, helping with wood and ceramic projects, hosting parties and just visiting.
I have heard of one great supper that my relative raved about hosted by a local veteran’s club.
Where are all those folks who wanted the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home moved to Kearney? Are you committed to the veterans and making their lives the best they could be?
Why did you want the home moved to Kearney?
It’s time Kearney’s leadership and community service groups embraced these veterans’ home residents and made them feel like the vital part of the community that they are. In Grand Island they felt loved and at home. That’s a far stretch now.
Marsha Bauer, Omaha
