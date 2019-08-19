Aug. 5 was a busy day for Dobytown Kiwanis members as they sorted and set up backpacks and school supplies for the 2019-20 school year at Kenwood Elementary School. That evening, Dobytown, Golden K, Noon Club Kiwanis clubs along with Goodfellows, Rotary, P.E.O. and community members participated in filling 1,089 backpacks.
Kearney Area United Way identified families who are eligible to receive the backpacks and assisted in the check-in process. On Aug. 6 and 7 backpacks were distributed to children. This year, families affected by flooding also were invited to participate.
What a rewarding memory it is to see a child’s face light up upon receiving a new backpack and supplies.
We give a special thank you to Walmart for providing the location for our “Stuff-the-Bus” event in July, which generates significant school supplies and monetary donations. Additional community participation was encouraged with placement of donation boxes at numerous businesses in the Kearney area.
Thank you to Ashley Furniture Warehouse for storing and delivering supplies and Kenwood School for the use of the lunchroom for our event. Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Link is appreciative of the support of our community. A great number of volunteers donated their time to help with this rewarding event.
Thank you, Kearney.
Michelle Blackman and Peggy Braden
Dobytown Kiwanis chairs