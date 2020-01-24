How badly is property tax reform needed in Nebraska? To get a grasp of the enormity of our state’s problems, consider these observations from Jim Vokal, president of the Platte Institute, who has offered his endorsement for LB974, the package of tax fixes developed by the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.
On Wednesday as debate on LB974 got underway, Vokal noted that it has been more than 10 years since Nebraska began its current property tax “relief” program. The word relief is in quotes because what has transpired in the past 10 years hardly resembles relief. In fact, since the current “relief” effort began, Nebraska property taxes have continued to rise from $2.5 billion to $4.3 billion in 2019, according to Platte Institute figures. That’s a near 75 percent hike in property taxes, or about 7.5 percent annually.
If those percentages are stunning, let this one sink in.
In 10 years, Nebraska’s median household income, adjusted for inflation, has risen 19 percent. Meanwhile, property taxes adjusted for inflation have increased 36 percent. “And Nebraska’s property taxes already were considered high before these increases,” Vokal said.
It’s obvious, Nebraskans cannot sustain the growth in property taxes. Something has to happen to reduce the reliance on property taxes and to halt or significantly reduce the rate of growth in government spending.
This is a problem that Nebraskans cannot earn their way out of.
“It’s a little terrifying, frankly, to think about what living in Nebraska will be like in five or 10 years if we don’t get a handle on things,” Vokal said in his endorsement of the Revenue Committee’s LB974.
As difficult as Nebraska’s property tax problem has become, building consensus on how we solve it could be even more difficult — unless all Nebraskans willingly give up something in order to get something.
We Nebraskans know that farmers and ranchers have been carrying a disproportionate share of the local tax load. They deserve fairness in the tax system and would receive it under LB974. The bill would reduce the tax value of farm and ranch ground. Residential and commercial property also would be reduced, but not as much as agricultural land.
New spending and property tax levy requirements for school districts are included in the package so districts don’t spend or levy away the intended reduction in property taxes without voter approval, And, Vokal notes, all districts will receive per-pupil “foundation aid” from the state to replace lost property tax revenue.
LB974 isn’t a perfect solution, but considering our current taxation and spending problems, something has to give. The past 10 years have not been good for Nebraska taxpayers, but if we act this year, we will have begun to create real “relief” for property owners.