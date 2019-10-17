The Kearney American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Walk committee would like to thank all our walkers who participated in this year’s Out of the Darkness Walk on Sept. 28. We had 279 walkers turn out and raised $12,287. Half of the funds raised for all Out of the Darkness walks go to AFSP National so that it can continue to research and develop programming, brochures and training programs, and the other half goes to AFSP Nebraska so that it can implement and distribute that programming at a community level.
The Out of the Darkness walk brings hundreds of people together to remember those loved ones lost to suicide, to heal their grief and to support the AFSP’s efforts to combat suicide. The AFSP has set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.
The walk committee would like to genuinely thank our sponsors.
Thank you to the national sponsor, the Allergan Foundation and our main sponsors Central Nebraska LOSS team, BBLC Digital Outdoor of Kearney, Runza, Verizon Media and CHI/Good Sam/Richard Young. Thanks to in-kind sponsors, Buffalo County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Region 3 Behavioral Health, Raising Cane’s and McKenna Rae of Hope Foundation.
We also would like to thank the volunteers who came together to make the walk in Kearney a success. We encourage individuals interested in joining the planning team for 2020 to contact Erin Radtke-Walgren at 308-708-8385 or erinradtke@gmail.com.
Neli Morales, Kearney
