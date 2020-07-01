There was a time when you didn’t see these two words — “American” and “decline” — in the same sentence. However, we’ve begun seeing them words linked in phrases such as the “American decline” in military strength, or the “American decline” in global leadership, or in science, or in math, or in technology, or in education, etc.
Today, China is on the rise. About the only thing we can do about that is buy more stuff from China and blame them for the coronavirus. Calling it “kung flu” is no substitute for defeating the virus, but in this era of American decline, name calling has become one of our core strengths.
Smugness is holding us back. We’re one of the few nations where most people know only one language. We are proud of our institutions of higher learning and medicine, but a great many of the students enrolling in our colleges and universities are unprepared. They lack basic learning skills and a foundation of knowledge.
We also are proud of our medical institutions, but when compared globally, our system is twice as expensive and yields only a fraction of the results as in other developed nations.
If we were to look beyond our borders rather than build walls on them, we would discover nations doing things far better than us. We would learn that the American way isn’t always the best way. Rather than having health care that’s affordable and available to all we avoid hospitals because of the unpredictable and enormous bills we could receive.
We continue to buy foreign-made goods, never giving it a thought what effect our exploding trade deficit will have on our economy.
We squander one of our nation’s strengths. Agriculture produces real wealth, yet our political leaders fail to support it by helping to develop new trade opportunities. We don’t realize or seem to care that U.S. agriculture creates a trade surplus, while our purchasing of foreign-made goods only stacks the trade deficit higher.
And speaking of deficits, our elected federal leaders have done little to address their spending problems. It is tempting to blame the overspending on the Democrats or Republicans, but it’s a national problem and both parties must cooperate to solve it.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed major problems in our nation. Topping the list is our lack of unity addressing the crisis. Defeating the coronavirus requires a unified, coordinated response, but we Americans are divided vs. COVID-19. Instead of accepting the grave realities, many of us are doing our own thing. Rather than wearing masks, social distancing, etc., we claim it’s our right in a free democracy to do our own thing. We’ve forgotten that freedom requires sacrifice.
To reverse the era of American decline, we all have a responsibility. Let’s start by standing together vs. the pandemic and be part of the solution and not contribute to the problem.