Living through this COVID-19 pandemic, and being one of the people who have had to isolate, I thought I would concentrate on some of the blessings and lessons I have experienced during this time.
1) I have been shown again how compassionate people are for each other, trying their best to keep everyone safe from this pandemic, through their actions and interactions with each other.
2) I am reminded how blessed I am to live in the community in which I live. I live where people are willing to take risks regarding their health to help to meet the needs of the people of the community.
3) I am reminded of the importance of a hug or a touch.
4) I am reminded of the freedoms within the society in which I am fortunate enough to live, a society in which we have the freedom to disagree and dissent.
5) I am reminded about what a blessing the elderly are to our lives, and realize during more normal times, they are sometimes ignored and neglected.
6) I am reminded what a joy children are, and am reminded how empty life can seem without their presence in my life.
7) I am reminded what a big part faith plays in my life — my faith in God and in others.
8) I am reminded what a blessing it is to breathe the morning air, without a mask, when I am alone. And I am reminded of the benefits of my actions when I do wear a mask around others.
9) I am reminded of what a gift each day is, and how important it is to live each day well. Enjoying the moment, not because of some event, but because I am here to experience another day.
10) Finally, I am reminded of the importance of having time for each other. Taking time to enjoy life, even if I am unable to be part of the larger community. Take time to talk, and laugh, and grieve.
These are some of the lessons I have learned, and blessings I have received during this unusual time.
Douglas Polk, Kearney