Each time I looked out my kitchen window Tuesday, the locust tree in my front yard was twisting and shaking uncontrollably as if it was desperate to escape the grasp of powerful winds gusting to 60 mph. Its deep roots and strong trunk held it in place, but the branches in constant motion seemed exhausted.
I knew trees don’t have emotions and the storm would pass, but I almost could feel the tree’s fatigue and frustration. A few small broken branches in the grass around the straight, tall tree are the only lingering signs of the storm.
That tree may be a metaphor for my mostly house-bound life since early April and for the world around me that’s being shaken to its roots by a pandemic and by protests about race, equality, justice and America’s soul.
As a work-at-home journalist, I’m a healthy, employed observer who can pay her bills and keep her pantry stocked with food. My roots are strong, but I’m emotionally shaken at times beyond my concern for others in the middle of those life storms.
The introvert part of me likes being home alone, but it still is strange to go three or four days without hearing a human voice beyond the TV or an uncomfortable “hi” from a walker passing my house on the hike-bike trail. Recent face-to-face encounters — bloodmobile, hair trim, dentist, reporting trip to Harlan County — required masks to be worn by me, the other person or both for all or part of our time together.
I’ve had days when my mental and emotional energy was drained for no good reason. A few times, I asked God to stop listening while I indulge a minute or two of self-pity.
I feel guilty about seeming ungrateful despite all my blessings. Two TIME magazine columnists recently confirmed that I’m not the only one.
Under the headline “The guilt of complaining about anything right now,” Susanna Schrobsdorff wrote about her life at home with two college-age kids. Her situation is different from my days spent watching my kitty roommate sleep most of the time, but her column let me know that some of my “what’s wrong with me” feelings are shared.
She said that because it feels ridiculous to complain when so many people have things so much worse, “... we start every confession about how we feel like we’re falling apart with, ‘Relatively speaking ...’”
Census Bureau data looking at pandemic effects say nearly a third of American adults have symptoms of clinical anxiety or depression. “Helplessness, the feeling of being stuck and anxiety about the future are textbook harbingers of mental distress. And there are no rules about who gets to acknowledge that distress,” Schrobsdorff wrote.
One outlet is humor, which dominates her column. She describes herself as now having the emotional maturity of a 15-year-old, gray roots and “stretchy pants of a woman who is a lot older than she thought she was at the start of this thing.”
A week earlier in TIME, Pfizer executive Sally Susman wrote about standing in front of a mirror at home to watch an advancing army of gray hairs. She acknowledged that debating whether to go gray or color her hair when her stylist resumed business is trivial during a pandemic, but it also is a pivotal decision for a woman who has obeyed the “rules of women’s hair.”
I’ve felt smug for weeks about deciding years ago to let my hair naturally turn from brown to gray because I didn’t want the bother of time or expense to color it. My hair has grown longer, but it already was gray.
The TIME writers gave me a much-needed booster shot of perspective. As Susman studied gray wisps feathering out from her temples, she concluded, “Maybe they are wings.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.