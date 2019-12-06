Did you read Saturday’s Hub story by Mike Konz, “Abused, not broken,” about author Lynda Long’s book that describes a terrible childhood for her and her siblings? The former Kearney resident wrote “Together: A Story of Survival” to fulfill a promise she made as a teenager to her younger brothers — Gary, Daniel and David — to write a book about the horrors of living with a violent alcohol and drug abusing dad and an “enabling” mother.
The children were afraid of their parents, Long said, and often stayed away from home until they were asleep. The family moved often because the parents couldn’t pay the rent.
David and Daniel were the most abused as children and most damaged as adults, according to Long. Daniel died homeless in Mexico. David was convicted of several murders and executed 20 years ago in a Texas prison.
As I read the Hub story, I felt disgust that anyone, let alone parents, would treat children that way and sadness in knowing that child abuse and neglect continue today.
I also felt gratitude that my parents and my childhood could not have been more different from what was experienced by Long and her brothers.
There never was alcohol or other non-prescribed drugs in our house. My parents were soft-spoken. Only their looks of disappointment made me weak in the knees.
A backside swat was applied a time or two to get my attention, but I never was afraid of my parents.
My feelings of gratitude especially are strong because my mom died three years ago today at age 97½. Dad has been gone since June 1996.
We — my twin sister, Lisa, and older brothers, James and Glen — had everything we needed, but not everything we wanted. It was a strategic balance and teaching opportunity used by parents who grew up during the Great Depression.
From the stories they told about that time, I believe they also had everything they needed. However, they often had to grow it, make it and work harder than we did to earn it.
They gave us strings by setting rules and assigning farm chores. They gave us wings by paying for our higher educations and in other ways helping us move forward into the world after we figured out who and what we wanted to be.
Their lessons at home, in Sunday school and by example taught us to treat others the way we want to be treated. The messages boiled down to: Play nice, finish what you start, do your best, practice makes perfect or at least better and if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything.
They were humble. Their not loud, but clear unspoken message was that doing your job, pitching in to help and giving to others in need is the least you should do, not a big deal.
They were kind to others, to us and to each other. I’m sure they disagreed at times, but I never heard them raise their voices to each other or be disrespectful or cruel to others.
Like all teens, we were embarrassed by our parents sometimes, but not because of any bad behavior.
Especially in her later years, mom found great joy in small things such as family get-togethers and coming home with me on Sunday afternoons to play with my kitties.
I would take her and two of her Kearney Northridge friends on crane-watching drives in March. Mom and I would go to farm country south of Wilcox to see crops and cattle in the summer and attend Pleasant View Christian Church Christmas Eve Services in December.
I’d give almost anything for another December evening to take her on a Kearney Christmas lights tour or to the Minden Christmas pageant. Or to hear her say one more time, “So tell me about your day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.