Our Golden K Kiwanis group has enjoyed the hospitality of the Holiday Inn for our meetings for years. However, with the recent flooding we needed to find an alternative for our meeting.
This past Wednesday we were provided the opportunity to meet at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. It graciously hosted us in the computer room. It changed and decorated the tables, provided audiovisual equipment and set up a microphone and podium for our meeting.
We cannot thank the Peterson Center cooks, staff and Deb and Rylan enough.
Kearney truly is blessed to have a facility such as the Peterson Center. We also look forward to returning to the Younes properties and wish them the very best with their cleanup efforts.
Jim Grove, Kearney