This past week Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted priorities in his mid-biennium budget. I was pleased by his support for a new Nebraska Career Scholarship that could potentially fund more than 2,000 higher education scholarships by fiscal 2024.
Additionally, Sen. John Stinner, chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, introduced LB894 to appropriate $7 million to provide reimbursement to community colleges for tuition and expenses related to dual enrollment. Dual enrollment courses are college-level courses taught to high school students so they can get credit toward both college and high school degrees. Both examples of current and future workforce development support could be beneficial as CCC seeks to provide educated and skilled individuals to enter the workforce or become entrepreneurs.
The Nebraska Department of Labor defines more than 262 occupations in Nebraska as “H3” or high-demand, high-wage and/or high-skill. Community colleges like Central provide proven education to students in H3 areas, including registered nursing, construction and industrial production management, medical records, precision agriculture, welding, diesel and automotive mechanics, electrical and graphic design.
Community colleges also provide high- quality and economically priced coursework toward transfer degrees for additional occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher.THE AUTHOR Dr. Matt Gotschall is president of Central Community College. CCC serves students in a 25-county area at three campuses — Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus — and at its centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington.
This past week Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted priorities in his mid-biennium budget. I was pleased by his support for a new Nebraska Career Scholarship that could potentially fund more than 2,000 higher education scholarships by fiscal 2024.
Additionally, Sen. John Stinner, chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, introduced LB894 to appropriate $7 million to provide reimbursement to community colleges for tuition and expenses related to dual enrollment. Dual enrollment courses are college-level courses taught to high school students so they can get credit toward both college and high school degrees. Both examples of current and future workforce development support could be beneficial as CCC seeks to provide educated and skilled individuals to enter the workforce or become entrepreneurs.
The Nebraska Department of Labor defines more than 262 occupations in Nebraska as “H3” or high-demand, high-wage and/or high-skill. Community colleges like Central provide proven education to students in H3 areas, including registered nursing, construction and industrial production management, medical records, precision agriculture, welding, diesel and automotive mechanics, electrical and graphic design.
Community colleges also provide high- quality and economically priced coursework toward transfer degrees for additional occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The scholarship support and dual credit reimbursements would help expand the number of students learning those skills and starting their postsecondary education while still enrolled in high school.
Last fall, the CCC Board of Governors voted to reduce the property tax levy across our 25-county service area to assist in flood relief for area property owners.
Additional financial support from the state to students and community colleges will be impactful in helping keep property taxes low, which also fits into the priorities of the Legislature, governor and CCC.
The scholarship support and dual credit reimbursements would help expand the number of students learning those skills and starting their postsecondary education while still enrolled in high school.
Last fall, the CCC Board of Governors voted to reduce the property tax levy across our 25-county service area to assist in flood relief for area property owners.
Additional financial support from the state to students and community colleges will be impactful in helping keep property taxes low, which also fits into the priorities of the Legislature, governor and CCC.