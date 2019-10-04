During the past few days the country has been reeling from revelations that President Donald Trump asked the president of Ukraine during a phone call to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, seemingly in order to damage his Democratic rival.
According to the whistleblower’s report, the Trump administration attempted to hide the official transcript of the call by placing it in a higher classification system from other similar calls. Although a summarized transcript has been released, we have yet to see the official version. It also appears that millions of dollars in congressionally appropriated military aid was mysteriously withheld from Ukraine, potentially to be used as leverage for this ill-begotten scheme.
Regardless of who is in office, government should be transparent and held accountable. But every time this president makes a mistake or says something wrong — no matter how petty — he and his supporters will claim it’s the fault of “fake news,” “the deep state,” “attorneys,” “spies” and everything else under the sun who is either lying or exaggerating. The president appears completely unable to accept responsibility for his actions. No matter how small the error, it is always someone else’s fault.
The U.S. House of Representatives has started an inquiry and may impeach the president. It is, after all, their job under our Constitution to hold the executive to account. Although it’s unlikely that the Republican-controlled Senate could garner the votes necessary to remove the president, the voters of Nebraska should take a hard look at how the president and his supporters are reacting to this reckoning. We have a leader who does not and will not hold himself accountable or take responsibility for his actions, and that, to me, shows a severe lack of moral character that is inconsistent with our values as Nebraskans.
Nathan Leach, Kearney
