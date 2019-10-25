Where you live could elevate your risk of dying in a house fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 27 percent of Nebraskans reside in rural areas, which means it could take more time for a fire department to respond to a blaze at a rural house.
We mention this fact because it’s one of the best arguments to equip your home with smoke alarms and to draw up an evacuation plan in case of a fire.
Small and inexpensive, smoke alarms are a key part of a fire escape plan. Also, having an evacuation plan and practicing your escape will boost the odds of everyone surviving. Quick and decisive action is crucial in a fire emergency.
When there is a fire, smoke spreads rapidly. When they’re in good functioning order, smoke alarms give you an early warning so you can get out quickly. If you live in a rural area, getting out, ahead of the flames, could mean the difference between surviving a fire or perishing in one.
About 2,500-3,100 Americans per year — or about seven per minute — die in fires, according to the NFPA. From 2011 to 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 358,500 home structure fires annually. Those fires caused 12,300 civilian injuries and $6.7 billion in direct damage.
Here are other risk factors you might want to consider. Higher state fire death rates are correlated with larger percentages of people who:
Have a disability;
Have incomes below the poverty line; and,
Are current smokers.
People in these categories might have a more difficult time escaping in a fire, or may not have the financial means to equip their homes with smoke alarms. Smokers should light up only when they can safely dispose of smoking materials. Also, they never should smoke when drowsy and laying down.
In writing this opinion, we searched for one other statistic, but we were unable to find it.
We wanted to learn how many lives firefighters save each year. After searching for that figure, we realized it’s one of those numbers that is impossible to calculate. That’s because firefighters might be able to count the people they pull from burning buildings, but that’s only a fraction of the number of lives they should be credited with saving.
Firefighters certainly are heroes for running in the direction of danger, but they would rather outsmart a fire than battle it. That’s why firefighters work so hard to educate Americans about fire prevention. It’s better to prevent fires from breaking out than to battle blazes after they have begun.
Firefighters work hard to educate the public about prevention. For our part, the smart thing would be to listen and do what the fire experts say.
