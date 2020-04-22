UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:
“America’s meatpacking workers have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic from the beginning, working tirelessly to make sure families have the food they need during this crisis. These brave men and women are providing an essential service despite enormous risk to their own health and the health of their families. Every day, these workers are not only putting their lives on the line to protect our nation’s food supply, they continue to work in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable.
“The threat these workers face during this outbreak is real and their safety concerns must be addressed immediately. At least six of our own members in meatpacking facilities have tragically passed away and hundreds more have been impacted by this ongoing pandemic. All across the country, we are witnessing meatpacking facilities having to close down, endangering our food supply at the worst possible moment.
“For the sake of these workers and our nation, it is clear that more must be done now. We are urgently calling on Secretary Perdue to adopt a series of safety actions and enact immediate guidelines to protect these essential workers which, in turn, will protect our communities and this nation’s food supply.”
Today’s UFCW letter calls on the USDA to take five immediate steps to protect meatpacking workers from the Coronavirus:
Prioritize essential workers for testing.
Immediate access to personal protective equipment.
Immediate halt on line speed waivers that allow plants to operate at faster speeds.
Mandate social distancing where possible.
Isolate workers who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19
These workers should be allowed to quarantine at home, with pay, per the recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Marc Perrone, UFCW president