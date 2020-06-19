What do honeybees and monarch butterflies have in common? They’re both pollinators. So are bumblebees, butterflies, birds, bats, flies and many other insects and animals that play a critical role in crop production. Without pollinators, we wouldn’t have many crops.
We also wouldn’t have National Pollinator Week, which runs June 22-28. It’s an opportunity for people across the U.S. — and Nebraskans in particular — to increase their awareness about the importance of pollinators and the challenges many of them face, including serious population declines and habitat losses.
Craig Derickson, the USDA’s state conservationist, and Nancy Johner, Farm Service Agency state executive director in Nebraska, shared interesting facts about pollinators and pollination. FYI: Johner is a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate who has had a distinguished public service career in state and federal agricultural agencies.
What is pollination?
Pollination occurs when pollen grains are moved between two flowers of the same species, or within a single flower by wind or insects and animals. Successful pollination results in healthy fruit and fertile seeds, allowing the plants to reproduce.
According to Derickson and Johner, the extensive and critical world of crop pollinators is a $20 billion a year industry. About 75 percent of crop plants are pollinated by billions of animals and insects every year.
Those industries are threatened by the declines in pollinator populations. That’s why many federal, state and local government agencies, non-government organizations and universities have launched extensive efforts to protect pollinators, especially honeybees and the monarch butterfly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture works closely with farmers, forest landowners and other private landowners to increase pollinator habitat in targeted areas nationwide.
According to Derickson and Johner, you can help by doing the following:
Plant appropriate vegetation. Use conservation practices and create habitat that sustains and enhance pollinators on the farm, forest or the yard.
Use pesticides, herbicides and insecticides carefully on and off the farm, ranch and private forests. Keep your operation pollinator friendly.
Protect flowering plants and potential pollinator nesting sites such as areas of undisturbed ground and native vegetation.
Derickson and Johner ask Nebraskans to do their part to diversify and beautify our home and farm properties by making them pollinator friendly.
For more information about pollinators and what you can do in Nebraska, contact your USDA service center.