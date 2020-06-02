We in the United States are fighting two dangerous and deadly diseases. One infects our bodies through a weird and deadly virus that attacks its victims’ respiratory systems. So far more than 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, but most Americans are confident science will discover a vaccination against the deadly virus.
There’s no cure in sight for the second disease.
It infects people differently.
It easily spreads and limits people’s acceptance and respect for people of different colors, religions and nationalities. Thousands have died violently and needlessly because of racism, prejudice and bigotry.
The most recent victim was George Floyd in Minneapolis, whose death from police brutality was captured on video for the world to witness. Although racism has claimed thousands and thousands of lives, it also diminishes equality, justice and opportunity for millions of living Americans who — unfortunately — were not born to the majority race. Compounding these problems are Americans who have, in recent years, been emboldened to spew their racist thoughts, along with Americans who huddle silently, believing it’s safer to say nothing rather than speaking out and risk becoming a victim themselves.
Racism is a disease that thrives on ignorance, hate and fear. That’s why it has plagued our nation for so many decades.
Despite the aspirations of our founding fathers to create a nation of freedom and equality, people of color still are held back.
We can say it was ignorance, hate and fear that caused the white police officer to plant his knee firmly in Floyd’s neck and asphyxiate him. That officer and others whose actions widen the racial divide must be accountable for their violence. The officer who caused Floyd’s death belongs behind bars.
As for the Americans who, through their silence and inaction are tacitly prolonging our nation’s ugly racist history, we urge you to reconsider. Regardless if you live in a metropolis or in the rural countryside, you can make a difference by adopting a new attitude about diversity and inclusion.
Put an end to ignorance by getting acquainted with people who are different. How? Talk about the weather, compliment them on their children, ask about their work. It may surprise you, but weather, children and work are universal topics, and there are many others.
Get to know people of different races and you’ll discover that what we have in common is stronger than what is holding us apart.
As for the scores of demonstrators who marched in cities across the nation last weekend, the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment enshrines freedom of speech and the right to peacefully address problems with government. The Constitution doesn’t protect acts of violence and vandalism. Smashing windows, looting businesses and attacking law enforcement are not the American way.
That ugly brand of protest is rooted in anger and frustration; however, history has shown that standing in the way of peaceful revolution risks making violent revolution inevitable.
It’s time for all Americans to live up to the ideals of freedom and equality by embracing diversity and inclusion. Let’s end the disease of racism.