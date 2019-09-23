Reading the letter to the editor, “Racism at the checkout counter,” in the Sept. 14-15 Weekend Hub, it instantly came to mind, “It’s not just at the checkout counter.”
Racism, which is discrimination based on the belief that some races are, by nature, superior to others, is present even in our churches, of all places.
Being a retired United Methodist minister of 30 years who served in churches all across Nebraska, I’ve always been sickened by comments made by parishioners against blacks, Native Americans, Hispanics, gays, etc. Some even make discriminatory remarks if they think you are affiliated with the wrong political party.
Heaven forbid, somewhere along the line, I thought and continue to believe, we’re all God’s children. Just as I never had anything to say about being born a Caucasian, no other individual had a say about their race, either.
That’s how we were born. I won’t hold my breath, but maybe someday we’ll get it straight.
The Rev. Bob Berlie, Holdrege
