We Democrats are Americans deeply committed to our country and the ideals of equality and justice it represents. We believe in the three distinct branches of government that hold equal power. This system of checks and balances ensures that no branch can return us to a monarchy or sell us out to a foreign government.
So why has our current House of Representatives initiated an impeachment inquiry? The U.S. Constitution accords the House oversight responsibility for the executive branch led by the president.
During the Donald Trump presidency there have been increasing signs of unacceptable and potentially illegal activities by the president. Trump’s acquiescence and cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators, while alienating our long-time Western allies, has been an ongoing concern for all Americans.
Though there were clear indications of abuse of power and obstruction of justice in the Mueller Report, the House waited to begin this inquiry until Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine came to light.
Once a brave whistleblower outlined Trump’s nefarious behavior, Trump himself unwittingly detailed how he had violated our constitution and broke the law. Trump tried to bribe the Ukraine president to issue a report about the Bidens to benefit Trump’s 2020 campaign, although a previous investigation had cleared the Bidens of any wrongdoing.
Trump withheld congressionally authorized military aid “to motivate” the Ukrainian president. This was aid he had no authority to withhold that cost the Ukrainians lives and enabled Russia to gain a stronger hold in Eastern Ukraine. The inquiry to date has revealed frightening shadow diplomacy carried out by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. Our actual ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, who disagreed with Trump and Giuliani, was recalled from her post so they could shake down the Ukrainian government.
Trump’s invitation to the Ukraine to become involved in influencing our election was eerily reminiscent of his invitation to Russia in 2016 to become involved in influencing our presidential election. The Mueller Report, which did not exonerate Trump, documents how Russia clearly proceeded to do just that. The current trial of Roger Stone, Trump’s long-time ally, is revealing how Trump was involved with WikiLeaks and the release of Clinton’s emails stolen by Russia.
Russia worked to throw the election to Trump in 2016 and will do so again unless we put safeguards in place. The current House inquiry is the appropriate congressional response to increasing evidence indicating a pattern of criminal behavior on the part of Trump and his staff, some who are already serving jail time.
As a concerned citizen, please take time to listen and understand the evidence emerging through this inquiry process and the upcoming public hearings. Our democracy may be at stake.
Buffalo County Democrats
Executive Team
