In quirkily related business news that may have caught your eye: Uber plans to lease enough space in Chicago’s soon-to-be-renovated old post office building to accommodate thousands of workers, while restaurant managers in Fort Smith, Ark., are struggling to hire enough people to staff their kitchens and dining rooms.
These are two scenes from a robust economy that is driving job growth and giving more Americans opportunities for better lives. But don’t take the good times and help-wanted signs for granted. Come with us on a brief economic vitality tour. First to the 2.8 million-square-foot old post office along the Chicago River, undergoing an $800 million-plus redevelopment after being vacant for many years. Uber will move in, as will Walgreens. Cboe Global Markets and Cisco Systems are close to completing deals.
Before the building is occupied, an army of engineers, designers and construction workers will restore the Art Deco-style hulk to glory. Jobs, jobs and more jobs in Chicago.
Now, on to Fort Smith, though it could be any region with a red-hot job market.
In Fort Smith, we read in the Southwest Times Record newspaper, unemployment is below 4 percent and there’s a restaurant boom. Among the new or planned outlets: Raising Cane’s, Andy’s Frozen Custard and a place called Gusano’s Chicago-Style Pizzeria.
Unemployment is so low that employers are fighting for employees.
What also is happening is a long-awaited increase in the number of discouraged job seekers rejoining the work force. The labor force participation rate for men and women ages 25-54 has moved up by more than 2.6 million Americans who now are earners, not reliant on Uncle Sam.
The longer the strong economy continues, the more people who benefit, including lower-skilled workers who were frozen out in the past. But once hired, those inexperienced workers have a chance to develop new capabilities, polish their people skills, stay employed — and advance in their careers.
Chicago Tribune